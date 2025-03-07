Mabel Segun, a renowned Nigerian novelist, writer, athlete, administrator, broadcaster, and diplomat, has passed away. She was 95 years old.

Her passing was announced by her family in a statement Thursday.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede),” the statement read.

According to the statement, Segun died in the early hours of March 6, 2025 and her funeral arrangements will be published later.

She is survived by Gbenga Segun, her son; Omowunmi Segun, her daughter and many grand children.

Read also: Meet Wendy Okolo, first Nigerian woman with University of Texas’ aerospace Ph.D

The multi-talented woman left behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and contributions to Nigerian society. Born on February 18, 1930, Segun was a true pioneer, breaking barriers throughout her illustrious career.

Read also: Meet over 20 wealthy families in Nigeria

Mabel Segun (1930-2025): A Trailblazing Nigerian Icon

A life of many firsts

Segun attend university in Nigeria, graduating from the University College Ibadan (now University of Ibadan) in 1953 with a degree in English Literature, Latin, and History. This achievement marked the beginning of a distinguished academic and professional career that would take her to various parts of the country and beyond.

She was a distinguished educator and administrator

Segun’s passion for education led her to become a teacher, and she taught in secondary and tertiary institutions between 1953 and 1958. She later became Head of the Department of English and Social Studies and Vice-Principal at the National Technical Teachers’ College, Yaba. Her dedication to her students and her commitment to excellence earned her a reputation as a distinguished educator.

Her literary career spanned multiple genres

Segun’s literary career was marked by her versatility and creativity. She wrote children’s books, adult fiction, and non-fiction, leaving an indelible mark on Nigerian literature. Her memoir, “My Father’s Daughter,” offers a glimpse into her remarkable life and provides valuable insights into her experiences as a woman, a writer, and a Nigerian.

Some of her other books include, My Mother’s Daughter, Olu and the Broken Statue, The First Corn, The Twins and the Tree Spirits, Under the Mango Tree among others.

Read also: Seriously, writing is serious business

She was a champion athlete

Segun was also an accomplished athlete, excelling in table tennis and badminton. She was a former table tennis champion and the first Nigerian woman to play the sport. Segun’s athletic prowess earned her the University’s Table Tennis Half Colour, and she went on to win numerous awards, including a gold medal in the double’s category in 1954. She played table tennis competitively until the age of 58 and also won bronze in badminton at the Nigerian Regional Championship.

Her career in broadcasting and diplomacy was marked by excellence

Segun’s experience in broadcasting was marked by excellence, earning her the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation’s 1977 Artiste of the Year award. She also worked as a Copywriter, Editor, and Education Officer in various organizations. In 1979, she was seconded to the Ministry of External Affairs and became Deputy Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Paris. This role showcased her diplomatic skills and ability to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Read also: Meet the first female University students in Nigeria

She left a lasting legacy of empowerment and education

Throughout her career, Segun remained committed to empowering women and promoting education. She was a vocal advocate for women’s rights and a strong supporter of initiatives that sought to improve the lives of women and girls in Nigeria. Segun’s legacy extends beyond her literary and professional achievements; she inspired countless individuals, particularly women, to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence.

Temi Bamgbose Temi Bamgbose is a new-generation media professional who has an intimate understanding of new and emerging media communications elements. He possesses a degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development from the University of Ibadan. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and a Journalism Diploma from the London School of Journalism. His career as a multimedia journalist saw him working with several online news platforms including The Punch -- the most widely read Nigerian newspaper -- where he won, along with his team of two, the 2017 season of the Global Editors Network NAN Editors Lab innovation competition. Temi has also worked with a number of public relations agencies. He also worked extensively on communications accounts of multinational brands. He is a wildlife conservation enthusiast.

Share