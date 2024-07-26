Protesters likely to clash with security personnel; stock up foods, other essentials – Report

There is a high potential for clashes between protesters and security personnel as security forces prepare to prevent the escalation of the planned nationwide protest against hardship, a report by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited says.

The security and risk management firm urged Nigerians to stock up on food and other essentials ahead of the demonstration stated for August 1 to 10.

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 34.19 per cent in June 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 800 basis points from 18.75 per cent last July to 26.75 per cent as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

Food inflation, which constitutes the largest percentage of the headline inflation, is currently 40.87. The cost of energy and transportation has skyrocketed in the last year, making life difficult for the masses.

Several groups have groups have announced plans to begin anti-government demonstrations dubbed ‘10 days of rage, #EndBadGovernance’, to address the soaring cost of living.

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the organisers of the protest to give him more time to address the economic hardships.

Security agencies, including police and military, have also warned of the possibility of the protest being hijacked by vested interests and leading to violence.

However, Beacon Security and Intel in its incident report titled, “Nationwide protest “End Bad Government in Nigeria 2024” from August 1–10, 2024,” the demonstration is anticipated to garner participation from a diverse range of regions, ethnicities, and religious groups across Nigeria.

Key cities expected to be major hotspots include the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Edo, Enugu, Rivers, and Kaduna.

“Protesters have been instructed to wear specified attire and gather at designated locations such as Local Government Areas (LGAs), the residences of House of Representatives members, governors’ offices, and the National Assembly building. A significant tactic planned for the first day of the protest involves blocking all major roads leading to cities and airports,” the report stated.

The risk management firm assessed that the planned protests pose several risks, including the potential for violent clashes leading to injury or loss of life, significant disruptions to businesses, particularly in major cities, and the exacerbation of economic instability.

“Additionally, the protests may deepen social divisions, prolong instability and uncertainty, and result in legal actions against participants perceived as violent or anti-government,” it stated.

To mitigate these risks, Beacon Security advised that “individuals and enterprises should stay informed through reliable news sources, avoid protest areas, activate business continuity plans, prioritise dialogue and peaceful engagement, enhance security measures around critical infrastructure, and ensure legal compliance.”

It also advised Nigerians to “stock up on supplies and other essentials, maintain a low profile and situational awareness, always carry a means of identification to facilitate verification, keep a safe distance from crowds and law enforcement presences to avoid getting caught in the situation.”