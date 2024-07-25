Protest: We won’t allow Kenya-like anarchy – Military warns

Ahead of the planned nationwide protest over economic hardship, the military has issued a stern warning to organisers against inciting violence.

Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, issued this warning during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, stating that the military would not permit anarchy in Nigeria.

Buba suggested that the protest organisers might be attempting to replicate the recent violent demonstrations in Kenya.

He emphasised that while citizens have the right to express their grievances peacefully, the military would not tolerate any form of violent protests.

He revealed that the military had uncovered plans by certain elements to hijack the protest, intending to turn it violent by attacking innocent Nigerians and their businesses.

Buba stressed that the Armed Forces would not stand by and allow anarchy to take root in the nation. He highlighted the military’s experience in dealing with conflicts and anarchy in other countries, particularly during ECOMOG and peacekeeping operations.

He also addressed the misconception that war is like a movie, explaining the severe destruction and consequences that come with it.

He said, “While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilise for anarchy and unleash terror.

“It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the outrage in Kenya which I must say is violent and remains unresolved.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a stage for anarchy.

“The Armed Forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation. This is because we have seen wars and have witnessed anarchy in countries with which we have operated, particularly in times of ECOMOG (Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group) and during our peacekeeping operations in various countries.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, along with governors and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Nigerians to cancel the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for next month.

The protest, which aims to address economic hardship, has been gaining traction on social media and is scheduled to take place across all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August.

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 34.19 per cent in June 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 800 basis points from 18.75 per cent last July to 26.75 percent as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

Food inflation, which constitutes the largest percentage of the headline inflation, is currently 40.87. The cost of energy and transportation have skyrocketed in the last one year, making life difficult for the masses.