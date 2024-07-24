Tinubu pleads, Atiku defends protesters’ rights as Nigeria braces for demonstrations against hardship

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned nationwide protest, asking for more time to address the economic hardships facing the country.

Meanwhile, his aides and security agencies have continued to issue threats and warnings to the organisers of the demonstration scheduled for August 1.

In contrast, opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have defended Nigerians’ right to protest, emphasising that it is a constitutional right.

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 34.19 per cent in June 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 800 basis points from 18.75 per cent last July to 26.75 percent as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

Food inflation, which constitutes the largest percentage of the headline inflation, is currently 40.87. The cost of energy and transportation have skyrocketed in the last one year, making life difficult for the masses.

Several groups have groups have announced planned to begin anti-government demonstrations dubbed ‘10 days of rage, #EndBadGovernance’ from August 1 to 10, to address the soaring cost of living.

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest scheduled for August 1.

Mohammed Idris, the information minister, addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, conveyed Tinubu’s message to the protest organisers, requesting them to hold off and wait for the government’s response to their concerns.

“We also discussed the issue of the country generally and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest,” the minister said.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously; and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future. The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that, he asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them,” he added.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Idris mentioned the swift passage of the National Minimum Wage bill by the National Assembly, which was transmitted just the day before.

The minister also outlined additional measures aimed at alleviating hardship, such as the government-approved distribution of grains and rice to state governments.

He emphasised that this was just the initial step, with further support and interventions planned to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

“The young people out there should listen to the President and allow the President more time to see to the realization of all the goodies he has for them,” the minister said.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the House of Representatives have all issued warnings against the planned demonstration.

Those who want to burn the country will meet the strongest resistance of their lives – Tinubu’s aide threatens

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, has issued threats to those planning to protest, saying that they “will meet the strongest resistance of their lives.”

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Olusegun, who was called for a violent protest on the same platform years ago, equated the demonstrators to “those who want to burn the country down.”

“Those who want to burn the country down under whatever guise will meet the strongest resistance of their lives. Not from security agencies, but from the silent majority that gave their mandate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for four years in the first instance. We are waiting,” he said.

Olusegun’s post was greeted with backlash as Nigerians dug out several posts where he called for protest against the government.

“My name is Segun Dada, am a Nigerian. I have a right to protest and I will use it when I want to. U don’t have a right to discourage me,” he said in a post dated February 2012.

“Every Nigerian has a right to protest. Its a fundamental right! If u don’t buy the opinion, don’t instill fear into them. That’s evil!,” he added.

“Maybe we don’t need peaceful protests anymore,” the presidential aide said in another post in 2014.

“The next protest will be the mother of them all. We won’t leave the streets until GEJ is out of aso rock,” Olusegun said in protest against democratically elected Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

Similarly, Bayo Onanuga, another presidential media aide, in a post on X, accused supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, of planning the anti government protest.

He accused Obi, the second runner-up in the 2023 election, of inciting the masses, warning that the protest could escalate into the kind of destruction seen during the EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in October 2020.

Those who led protests in 2012 now trying to stifle same rights – Atiku backs protest against hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has come out strongly in defense of Nigerians’ right to protest, emphasising that this right is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and affirmed by the courts.

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, Atiku, the first runner-up in the last presidential election, pointed to Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association,” He stated.

He criticised the current administration for its handling of the nation’s economic crisis, noting that even supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are suffering from the widespread hunger, anger, and hopelessness caused by government incompetence.

“Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government,” he added.

Atiku also highlighted the irony of the current leaders, who themselves led protests in 2012, now seeking to stifle the same rights they once exercised.

“It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012,” the opposition leader said.

“A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST. Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy,” he added.