Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Political and social commentators say the incident involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio demonstrates why there is a heightened demand for justice and equity for women on the International Women’s Day (IWD).

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate on Friday for six months over an alleged misconduct and the violation of Senate Standing Rules.

She had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and obstruction of her legislative motions concerning, particularly, the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

She had equally accused the Senate president of referring to her as a ‘nightclub girl’ during a Senate session, though she later received apologies from Akpabio on that.

But on Friday, the Senate recommended her immediate suspension from all legislative activities starting from March 6, 2025 (yesterday).

“She must submit a written apology before the Senate considers lifting or reducing her suspension,” the Senate said.

“Her office will be locked for the duration of the suspension, and all Senate properties in her possession must be returned.”

The Senate also noted that she is barred from entering the National Assembly premises, along with her staff. Her salaries and allowances will also be suspended and her security details withdrawn.

“She cannot represent herself publicly, locally, or internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the suspension,”

Read also: Senate suspends Senator Natasha Akpoti for six months

‘Miscarriage of Justice ’

Some political commentators and groups have described Natasha’s suspension as ‘miscarriage of justice,’ arguing that the Senate president should have stepped down while Natasha’s investigation was going on. They also faulted Neda Imaseun, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges for “exonerating the Senate president from sexual allegations on Arise TV even when the Senate has made no effort to investigate Natasha’s allegations.”

“Godswill Akpabio, a very senior lawyer of 37 years at the Bar, ought to know that he should not preside over a matter in which he has been accused. But not only did he preside, he went ahead to read the suspension notice that suspended his accuser. A proper circus,” tweeted Tony Atambi, a lawyer.

A group named Document Women said it is deeply concerned about the handling of the sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

“In addition to the case being dismissed for ‘procedural flaws,’ the petitioner, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Ufuaghan, has been suspended for six months without pay and is required to write an apology letter for the Senate to consider lifting or reducing her suspension. Alarmingly, this judgment was delivered by the individual accused in a case he also presided over.

“This situation represents an assault on justice, and it poses a risk of a similar miscarriage of justice for every Nigerian woman. We believe that it is unconstitutional to scapegoat women for speaking out against sexual harassment. No legal technicality should overshadow the seriousness of allegations of sexual harassment, which merit a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.”

The group demanded that the Senate president “step down to allow for an independent investigation.”

A social commentator who pleaded anonymity described the situation as ‘sad and dangerous.’

“We continue to degrade our institutions and erode the boundaries of injustice and fairness. We are seeing a slow but certain slide into catastrophe.”

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, said instead of probing the sexual harassment allegations levelled by Natasha against Senate president, the Red Chambers chose “the ignoble path of vicious abuse of power and desecration of our public institution.”

“Investigate the accusation of sexual harassment is all that sensible Nigerians have collectively asked the @NGRSenate to do, but no, they have decided to choose the ignoble path of vicious abuse of power and desecration of our Public Institution @nassnigeria,” she said on her X on Friday.

Read also: This injustice’ll not be sustained, says Natasha after Senate suspension

Policy makers call for inclusion of more women in decision making

Meanwhile, in this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) themed, ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment,’ policy makers and analysts have called for inclusion of more women in policy-making processes.

“Sponsoring a bill on additional seats for women is about ensuring the structures of governance reflect the strength, leadership and contributions of Nigerian women. It is Bill HB1349, a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for seat reservation for women in the national and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters,” said Benjamin Okezie Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who sponsored the ‘Reserved Seats Bill’ in 2024 to amend the constitution to support and raise women’s political presence.

There is also the ‘Independent Candidacy Bill’ seeking to amend the constitution by creating a legal framework that allows individuals to contest elective offices without being affiliated with a political party. It is sponsored by Akintunde Rotimi, member of the House of Representatives and House spokesperson of the 10th Assembly.

“It is a legacy bill, which means it has been in previous assemblies. It has been in the 7th Assembly and it passed in one of the chambers but didn’t pass in the other. It came again in the 8th Assembly and this time, it passed in both the House and the Senate, but didn’t get to third majority. In the 9th Assembly, it passed in the House, passed in the Senate, got to the third majority in the States House of Assembly, but it didn’t get presidential assent,” Akintunde said.

“Now, we are here at the 10th Assembly and we are hoping it will go through all the stages and finally get the presidential assent. Even when that happens, it still doesn’t end there. The bill making process takes nine stages in all.”

What then can be done for these bills to be passed? “We need 240 votes at the Floor of the House and not less than 73 votes at the Floor of the Senate to get any constitution process pass through these two chambers. As it is with normal Bills, a voice vote will count. If the majority of the persons in the chamber says ‘nay’ and the presiding officer upholds ‘ay’ it means, as the presiding officer, he is the only one that has “heard” and he is the only one that can determine. But in this case, votes must count,” said Chidozie Aja, special adviser on legislative duties to deputy speaker, House of Representatives.

He further added that, “In this case, there is the electronic system that members and senators must use and so, there is no way these Bills can pass except the correct numbers are in. However, with much advocacy, it is possible.”

According to McKinsey Global Institute, supporting gender parity in Nigeria could add $229 billion to the GDP.

According to Ibijoke Faborode, CEO of ElectHER, the face of poverty in Nigeria is female. She noted that women’s issues are not just about women but are socio-economic, existential and critical to Nigeria’s survival.

“The push for increased women’s representation is not just nice to have, it is greatly needed. This is why ElectHER is championing advocacy in partnership with the sponsors of the ‘Independent Candidacy Bill’ and ‘Special Seats Bill’ as practical pathways to drive inclusive governance for the benefit of all.”

Share