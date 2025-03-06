Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha Akpoti-Udughan, senator representing Kogi Central, has reacted to the six-month suspension slammed on her by the Senate.

Responding to the suspension before leaving the Chamber, she said, “This injustice will not be sustained.”

Her microphone was then immediately turned off as the sergeant-at-arms came to escort her out of the chambers. The Senate had earlier suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct and violation of Senate Standing Rules.

The decision followed the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, which found her guilty of breaching legislative protocols. The committee’s report, presented by Neda Imasuen, chairman of the committee, during Thursday plenary, cited her protest over the reallocation of her seat in the chamber and her public statements as key reasons for the suspension.

According to the report, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions brought the presiding officer and the Senate into public disrepute, prompting calls for disciplinary measures. As part of the disciplinary measures, the Senate imposed the following conditions on Akpoti-Uduaghan during her six-month suspension.

The Senate recommended, “Immediate suspension from all legislative activities starting March 6, 2025. “She must submit a written apology before the Senate considers lifting or reducing her suspension. Her office will be locked for the duration of the suspension, and all Senate properties in her possession must be returned.”

The Senate also noted that, “She is barred from entering the National Assembly premises, along with her staff. Her salaries and allowances, will be suspended, and her security details withdrawn. She cannot represent herself publicly, locally, or internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the suspension.”

