Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has been suspended legislative activities for six months effective from March 6.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions had earlier recommended six-month suspension for the senator over sexual harassment allegations levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and her recent conducts in the chamber.

Senator Neda Imasuen, the chairman of the committee, made this recommendation during the plenary session on Thursday, adding that both her salary and her staff be halted during the suspension period.

The committee also recommended that her office should be locked, and she must hand over all senate properties in her possession to the clerk of the national assembly for the duration of the suspension.

Neither the senator nor her staff should be seen within the premises of the national assembly during this period.

Senator Natasha is also barred from representing herself locally or internationally as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria during the suspension.

