Leverkusen manager Alonso hails Tella’s impressive qualities

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has praised the qualities of Nigerian star Nathan Tella who recently got an invite to the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The former Arsenal youth player, who joined the Bundesliga side from Southampton in the summer scored Die Werkself’s fourth goal in Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Union Berlin.

The 24-year-old came from the bench in the 81st minute and scored Leverkusen’s fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Tella, born in England to Nigerian parents has played six matches in the Bundesliga and has won all of his previously played matches.

Alonso, a former Real Madrid midfield maestro, is impressed with Tella’s performance since his summer arrival, noting that the Nigerian midfielder has the qualities to shine with the national team.

“Nathan is a player that has the ability to just do the right thing, be in the right place, he has the quality to be in the box and makes the right runs,” Alonso told the club’s official website.

“In Nigeria, they have great strikers and maybe they could use good wingers. He’s a really nice guy with a strong mentality, he has a great attitude.”

Tella switched his allegiance to represent Nigeria.

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro will be banking on Tella to impress with the Super Eagles in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.