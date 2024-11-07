Real Madrid close to replacing Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso

Carlo Ancelotti’s position as Real Madrid manager looks very uncertain after disappointing results in La Liga and Uefa Champions League matches.

Real Madrid’s recent 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League, following a crushing 4-0 loss to rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu, has intensified pressure on Ancelotti.

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is “extremely unhappy” with the team’s performances. While no official decision has been made on Ancelotti’s future, internal issues within the club have complicated matters. Star signing Kylian Mbappe, though contributing eight goals in 15 appearances, is viewed by some as a disruptive force in the dressing room, potentially impacting team cohesion.

Sources tell TEAMtalk that Perez is close to finalizing terms with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti’s potential successor. Alonso, a former Real Madrid player, has been a priority for Perez, who has reportedly maintained contact with Alonso’s camp for months.

Although Alonso turned down an opportunity to join Liverpool last summer, he is now in prime position to return to Real Madrid as head coach.

However, Alonso’s arrival is expected only at the season’s end, as he remains committed to completing his campaign with Leverkusen. Sources say Alonso is enthusiastic about Madrid’s vision to cultivate world-class young talent, a project that aligns with his ambitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

