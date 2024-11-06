Milan humiliate Real Madrid in Champions League thriller

Real Madrid endured a humbling 3-1 home defeat to AC Milan in a Uefa Champions League clash that underscored the Spanish giants’ recent struggles and Kylian Mbappe’s faltering form. Despite the attacking prowess of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s defensive vulnerabilities were glaring, allowing Milan to seize full advantage.

Malick Thiaw opened the scoring with a commanding header, putting Milan ahead early. Real managed a response through Vinicius, who coolly converted a penalty after a foul by Emerson Royal. However, Álvaro Morata, a former Madrid player, restored Milan’s lead just before halftime, and Tijjani Reijnders added a third to cap off the Italian side’s memorable victory.

This marks Madrid’s third loss in recent matches, continuing a worrying trend following Barcelona’s 4-0 El Clasico thrashing in late October. The setback adds to Madrid’s misfortunes, with their recent La Liga fixture against Valencia postponed due to flooding in eastern Spain. Showing solidarity, players wore shirts reading “We are all Valencia,” and fans displayed a giant Valencia regional flag during a moment of silence.

AC Milan, under manager Paulo Fonseca, demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline. “The team showed bravery and deserved this victory,” Fonseca said. “We created plenty of chances in the first half and defended as a unit in the second.”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has won Champions League titles with both Milan and Madrid, acknowledged his team’s defensive shortcomings, noting they’ve allowed nine goals in their last three home matches. “We’re not compact; we need to be more organized,” Ancelotti admitted. “Our current form is a concern, and we must address these weaknesses.”

Ancelotti made only one change from the recent Clasico defeat, bringing in Luka Modric for Eduardo Camavinga. But Thiaw’s early header exposed Madrid’s defensive lapses, leaving goalkeeper Andriy Lunin helpless.

Despite Vinicius’s penalty equalizer and a daring Panenka finish, Milan’s defense held firm, thwarting Mbappe’s efforts. Mike Maignan denied the Frenchman in a key save, while Morata and Reijnders punished Madrid’s lack of organization, ensuring Milan left with a well-deserved three points.

The win marks a resurgence for Milan, seven-time Champions League winners who haven’t reached a final since Ancelotti led them to glory in 2007.

