Conference League: Chelsea edge Copenhagen 2-1 in last-16 first leg

Chelsea took a crucial step toward the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Copenhagen in their last-16 first-leg clash on Thursday.

After a lacklustre first half with no shots on target, second-half goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez gave Enzo Maresca’s side the advantage in Denmark, though Gabriel Pereira’s late header kept Copenhagen in the tie.

Second-Half Surge Secures Blues’ Victory

Chelsea captain James broke the deadlock just a minute after half-time, arriving at the edge of the box to meet Marc Cucurella’s deep cut-back before rolling a low shot inside the near post.

The goal sparked the game into life, with Copenhagen almost responding immediately—Viktor Claesson’s one-on-one effort struck the inside of the post and bounced back into the arms of a relieved Robert Sánchez.

Half-time substitute Fernandez doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 65th minute, rifling home after a brilliant assist from teenager Tyrique George.

Copenhagen Keep Hopes Alive

Chelsea appeared to be cruising toward a comfortable win, but Pereira pulled one back in the 79th minute, left unmarked in the box to head home from a set-piece, keeping the Danish side’s hopes alive heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

What’s Next?

Chelsea will look to finish the job on home soil in the return leg, but Copenhagen’s late goal ensures there’s still work to be done for Maresca’s men in their quest for European silverware.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share