FIFA considering 64-team expansion for 2030 World Cup

FIFA is reportedly considering expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, a move proposed to commemorate the tournament’s centenary, according to a report by the New York Times

The FIFA 2030 World Cup is set to be hosted across Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—the country that hosted the inaugural 1930 edition—staging three special opening matches.

FIFA had already expanded the 2026 World Cup from 32 to 48 teams taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

According to the New York Times, Ignacio Alonso, a delegate from Uruguay, proposed further expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams during the closing moments of a FIFA meeting.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly described the proposal as “an interesting one that should be analyzed more closely,” according to four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

If approved, this would mark another significant increase in the number of participating teams, following the 2026 expansion to 48 teams.

A 64-team format would likely require additional match venues, logistics adjustments, and scheduling changes, given the already multi-nation hosting plan for 2030. FIFA has yet to issue an official statement.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

