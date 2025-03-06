FIFA Rankings: Super Falcons retain top spot in Africa, ranked 36th globally

Nigeria’s Super Falcons remain the top-ranked women’s football team in Africa and 36th globally, according to the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Super Falcons Consistent Global Standing

The nine-time African champions have consistently held the 36th position since March 2024, maintaining the same ranking in June, August, and December. Despite the global competition, the team retained their 1,622 ranking points, securing its place among the world’s elite.

African Women’s Football Rankings

On the African continent, the Super Falcons are followed by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana (53rd), Morocco (61st), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

This first ranking of 2025 sees the Super Falcons holding steady, maintaining their 1622 points and their position as Africa’s top team. Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) holders South Africa (54th globally), Morocco (60th), Zambia (64th), and Ghana (65th) trail behind.

Nigeria’s 2024 WAFCON (to be held in July 2025) group-stage opponents are ranked considerably lower, with Algeria at 83rd, Tunisia at 89th, and Botswana at 153rd globally.

Global Ranking

Globally, the United States of America remains the top-ranked team, followed by world champions Spain, Germany, England, and Japan. Sweden, Canada, Brazil, North Korea, and the Netherlands complete the world’s top 10.

FIFA’s Statement on the Rankings

“The latest instalment of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ marks a number of milestones,” FIFA stated.

“The first release of 2025 features more teams than ever before: 196 nations. Djibouti makes its debut, entering at 195th place. This is just one of the ranking-related storylines from the last couple of months, during which 127 international matches have been played, including African qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

