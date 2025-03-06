Europa League: Oyarzabal penalty earns point for Real Sociedad against Man United

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal converted a second-half penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their Europa League last-16 first-leg clash on Thursday.

For Erik ten Hag’s struggling side, winning the competition remains their best hope of securing Champions League football next season, but they failed to hold onto their lead in San Sebastian.

Man United Take the Lead but Fail to Hold On

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee broke his five-game goal drought, giving United the lead at the Reale Arena just before the hour mark. However, a Bruno Fernandes handball gifted Oyarzabal the equalizer from the spot in the 70th minute.

The hosts nearly snatched a late winner, but Orri Oskarsson squandered two big chances, leaving the tie evenly poised ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

“Before the penalty, I thought the team was in control. It changed everything… We take the game to Old Trafford, and we’ll try to win there,” said United coach Ruben Amorim.

“(The team) is really anxious to score goals and win games.”

Injury Crisis Hits United Hard

Amorim had just 18 players available due to a growing injury list. Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte joined Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw on the sidelines.

Up front, Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles continued, extending his goal drought to 19 matches, while Zirkzee, despite scoring, has managed just two goals in his last 17 games.

“We have to be relentless with our chances—we had enough of them today,” Zirkzee told TNT Sports.

“I’m happy to score, but in the end, we have to win, and we didn’t today.”

Real Sociedad’s Europa League Ambitions

La Real have endured a tough domestic campaign, sitting ninth in La Liga, but with the Europa League final set to be held at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium, they have extra motivation to push for silverware.

Manager Imanol Alguacil welcomed back Takefusa Kubo, Oyarzabal, and Luka Sucic after they missed the 4-0 loss to Barcelona last weekend, but the absence of midfield maestro Martin Zubimendi was evident as Real Sociedad struggled to control the game.

What’s Next?

With everything to play for in the return leg, can Manchester United capitalize on home advantage and keep their Europa League hopes alive, or will Real Sociedad pull off a shock at Old Trafford?

