Europa League: Højlund’s brace seals Man United’s comeback over Viktoria Plzen

Europa League: Højlund brace seals Man United comeback over Viktoria Plzen

Second-half substitute Rasmus Højlund proved the hero as Manchester United staged a late comeback to defeat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The home side took the lead early in the second half through Matej Vydra, but Højlund, introduced in the 56th minute, struck twice to secure the win for the Red Devils.

Højlund’s first came in the 62nd minute when he capitalized on Amad Diallo’s deflected shot to tap home. His second, just two minutes from time, showcased his composure as he turned past a defender and slotted past goalkeeper Martin Jedlička after receiving a clever free-kick from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Vydra, formerly of Watford and Burnley, had given Plzen the lead in the 48th minute. The Czech striker pounced on a mistake by United goalkeeper André Onana, whose errant pass was intercepted by Pavel Sulc before setting up Vydra for an easy finish.

The goal jolted United into action, prompting manager Ruben Amorim to make a triple substitution, including the introduction of Højlund.

“It was not a great game,” Amorim admitted post-match. “But the substitutes changed the game, and that’s exactly what we needed. It’s an important message to not give up.”

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, is still finding his footing with the team. The victory, however, solidified United’s chances of direct qualification to the Europa League’s last 16.

The first half was a cagey affair, with both teams struggling to find a rhythm. Fernandes forced a save from Jedlička with a low shot in the 30th minute, while Plzen’s Cheick Souaré curled an effort just wide moments before halftime.

In the second half, Jedlička continued to frustrate United, denying Mason Mount and Antony from close range. However, Højlund’s decisive intervention turned the tide in favour of the visitors.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare for this type of game,” said Amorim. “We controlled the game but lacked pace in the first half. We need to improve, and we want to improve quickly.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share