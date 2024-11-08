Europa League: Amad Diallo scores twice as Man United beat PAOK 2-0

Amad Diallo struck twice to secure Manchester United’s first Europa League win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Greek champions PAOK Salonika at Old Trafford.

In his third match as interim manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy handed the 22-year-old winger his first start in over a month, and Diallo delivered two second-half goals to keep United’s knockout-stage hopes alive.

United, who had drawn their first three group games against Twente, Porto, and Fenerbahce, needed a win to stay in contention. Despite a sluggish first half in which PAOK created the better chances, United goalkeeper Andre Onana produced critical saves, including a stunning stop to deny Mady Camara.

The win marks United’s second in their last 12 European outings and lifts them to 15th in the 36-team league phase. United’s next Europa League fixture will be against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, which will be newly appointed head coach Amorim’s first home game.

Van Nistelrooy praised Diallo’s impact, telling TNT Sports, “Amad made a difference today, not only with his goals but with his sharpness. Well done to him. We improved our positioning in the second half, and it paid off.”

Diallo’s return to form, combined with a renewed sense of organization, has rekindled United’s European ambitions heading into the season’s second half.

