Man United defender Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure

Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui will be out for a few weeks after undergoing a minor heart procedure. The Moroccan full-back, who joined United from Bayern Munich in a €15m (£12.8m) deal, underwent the procedure following episodes of heart palpitations.

Mazraoui was substituted at half-time during United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend, with Victor Lindelof coming on in his place.

A Manchester United source said, “This is a relatively common condition, and Noussair is expected to make a full recovery and be available for selection in the coming weeks.”

His absence adds to United’s growing list of defensive injuries. Harry Maguire also picked up a muscular injury during the same match and is expected to be out for a few weeks. Mazraoui and Maguire join long-term absentees Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia in the treatment room.

Additionally, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo have all withdrawn from international duty this October due to injuries.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

