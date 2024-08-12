De Ligt and Mazraoui complete Manchester United medicals

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have completed their medicals at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The contracts for both players are now set to be signed, with their agent, Rafaela Pimenta, also present in Manchester to finalize the deals.

Romano confirmed on his X account that the medicals are complete and that the duo is expected to be available for selection as early as this weekend when United kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham. “All documents to be ok within 24 hours as MdL and Mazraoui will be ready for Fulham,” Romano stated.

The Premier League club had been pursuing the double signing of de Ligt and Mazraoui reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on Sunday. De Ligt is set to receive a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional season, potentially keeping the Dutch international at the club until 2030.

Similarly, Mazraoui, the Moroccan right-back, will also be offered a five-year deal with an option for an additional season.

The departure of both players leaves Bayern Munich in a difficult situation, as the German club has struggled to secure the signings of Jonathan Tah and Désiré Doué. The fate of the €60 million combined fee for de Ligt and Mazraoui remains uncertain.

According to BBC Sport, Bayern Munich accepted a bid from United totalling £38.6 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons for de Ligt, while United are set to pay £12.9 million for Mazraoui. This move is part of Manchester United’s broader strategy to strengthen their central defense and right-back positions ahead of the new season.

