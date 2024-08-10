Man United closing in on Bayern duo De Ligt, Mazraoui in £60m deal

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a significant double transfer from Bayern Munich, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui set to join the club in a move expected to exceed £60 million.

According to BBC Sport, Bayern Munich have accepted a bid from United totalling £38.6 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons for De Ligt, the 24-year-old Dutch defender who captained Erik ten Hag’s Ajax team to the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

In addition, United are set to pay £12.9 million for Mazraoui, the 26-year-old Moroccan right-back. This move is part of United’s strategy to strengthen key positions, with central defence and right-back identified as reinforcement areas.

Ten Hag recently stated that the club’s new leadership is “eager” to finalize deals. Mazraoui’s signing may also be linked to the expected departure of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Old Trafford from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019. Wan-Bissaka is poised to have a medical with West Ham on Sunday following an agreement with the Hammers.

Earlier in the summer, United had two bids for Everton’s England international Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, with the Merseyside club holding firm on their £70 million valuation. De Ligt is viewed as a more cost-effective option with substantial experience.

De Ligt and Mazraoui previously played alongside United goalkeeper André Onana at Ajax. De Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 for £67.5 million, winning one Serie A title and one Coppa Italia in 117 appearances before moving to Bayern Munich in 2022 for £65.6 million. He has since played 73 games for Bayern and won the Bundesliga.