Bayern President hints at De Ligt move to Man United

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has hinted at the possibility of Matthijs de Ligt moving to Manchester United this summer, suggesting a potential reunion with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their defense with the recent £52m acquisition of Leny Yoro from Lille. However, United remain in the market for another defender and has been heavily linked with De Ligt, who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

De Ligt, 24, began his career with Ajax before moving to Juventus in 2019. Hoeness mentioned the likelihood of Bayern selling a defender during this transfer window and implied the Dutch defender could be heading to Old Trafford, he clarified he is not pushing the Netherlands international out of the club.

“It’s possible that a defender (Matthijs de Ligt) will leave,” Hoeness told Sky.

“De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Manchester United is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stays with us. Personally, I would not sell.”

Ten Hag has also acknowledged Manchester United’s interest in De Ligt, noting his previous attempts to sign the defender two years ago.

“It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come,” Ten Hag told AD Sportwereld.

“I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process at United.”

This summer is shaping up to be a busy one for Manchester United, with new signings Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee arriving at Old Trafford.

The club has also offloaded players such as Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, and Willy Kambwala while releasing Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams.

United have had two bids rejected for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and are working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Additionally, they have been linked with free agent Adrien Rabiot, who recently left Juventus.