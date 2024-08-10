Manchester United reach agreement to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern for €45m

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth €45million, plus €5m in add-ons.

Subject to undergoing a medical, De Ligt is to join United on a five-year contract that includes the option to extend by an additional 12 months.

Landing the 24-year-old Netherlands international — formerly of Juventus and Ajax — sees manager Erik ten Hag’s side strengthened with a young but vastly experienced and high level defender.

Bayern have separately accepted a proposal of €15m plus €5m in bonuses from United for full-back Noussair Mazraoui — a proposed transfer which is contingent on fellow 26-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka departing the Premier League club.

West Ham United have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for Wan-Bissaka, while talks over the length of the deal are ongoing.

The move is also still subject to Wan-Bissaka finalising his Manchester United termination.

A medical at the east London side is pencilled in for Sunday or Monday.

Wan-Bissaka has made 190 first-team appearances for United since joining from Crystal Palace for an initial £45m in 2019.