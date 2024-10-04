Europa League: Maguire's late header rescues point for Man United against Porto

Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header salvaged a point for Manchester United in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Porto in the UEFA Europa League, despite Bruno Fernandes receiving a red card for the second consecutive match.

United initially looked in control, taking a two-goal lead with strikes from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. However, they experienced a stunning collapse, conceding three goals as Porto fought back.

Fernandes, who had been sent off in the previous game against Tottenham, was given a second booking for a high foot just nine minutes before full-time, putting United under immense pressure.

After their humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham just days earlier, the Red Devils began the match in Portugal with renewed intensity. Rashford opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a well-placed low shot that slipped past Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. United quickly sought a second goal, and it came in the 20th minute when Hojlund netted his first of the season, tapping in a cross from Rashford.

However, the tide turned in favour of Porto when Pepe scored in the 27th minute, heading in after United’s defense failed to clear. Samu Omorodion then equalized with a powerful close-range header, sending the home fans into raptures.

Despite a shaky performance, United regained some composure before halftime but faced further challenges in the second half. Porto capitalized on a defensive error, with Samu firing in a shot to give Porto a 3-2 lead.

The situation worsened for United when Fernandes was sent off in the 81st minute, leaving the team with ten men as they fought to avoid defeat.

In the dying moments of the match, Maguire emerged as the unlikely hero. Meeting a Christian Eriksen corner with a powerful header, he ensured that United left with a point despite the tumultuous circumstances.

The result does little to ease the pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of their upcoming Premier League match against Aston Villa and the international break.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

