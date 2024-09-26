Man United held by FC Twente in Europa League opener

Manchester United opened their Europa League campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against FC Twente at Old Trafford, as Christian Eriksen’s first-half goal was overshadowed by a costly error that led to Twente’s equaliser.

Eriksen gave United the lead with a powerful strike on a wet evening in Manchester, but the Denmark international was dispossessed by Sam Lammers in the 68th minute, allowing the Dutch forward to score Twente’s equaliser.

“We wanted more; it’s far from good enough,” Eriksen told TNT Sports. “They looked like they wanted it more, and that can’t be right. We didn’t lose, but it feels like a loss.”

Manager Erik ten Hag, fielding a strong lineup that included Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, saw his side dominate early, with Eriksen’s thunderous finish putting United ahead. Twente threatened through Lammers, who went close before the break, and United goalkeeper Andre Onana had to be alert to deny Sem Steijn’s low free-kick.

Twente leveled after a marauding run from Bart van Rooij led to Eriksen’s mistake, allowing Lammers to capitalize and fire past Onana.

Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes both went close for United, with Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall pulling off a brilliant save to deny a deflected Maguire header in stoppage time. Despite late pressure, United were forced to settle for a point in the revamped 36-team Europa League format.

“It’s important to win the first game,” Ten Hag said. “We were in control but didn’t finish it off. We gave the goal away, and we got punished for our mistake.”

