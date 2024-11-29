Europa League: Hojlund brace hands Amorim first Man United win

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to hand new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim his first victory at the club, as they came from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

United started brightly, with Alejandro Garnacho opening the scoring early on. However, Bodo/Glimt capitalized on defensive lapses to score two quick goals and take the lead.

Just before halftime, Hojlund pulled one back with a well-taken volley. In the second half, the Danish striker completed his brace to secure the victory for United.

With this win, United have moved up to 12th in the Europa League standings and are now two points away from the automatic qualification spots. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, sit two points back in 17th.

Asked if it was a good game by TNT Sports, goalscorer Hojlund said: “Yes and no. It was a little bit of a bad start but we came back and showed character. We want to make sure these games don’t get too exciting. But it’s all about the three points.

“Amorim told me not to think too much about the guys behind me and just work on what I can see in front of me. We saw that with the first goal.

“Obviously it’s going to take time [adapting to the style] and we can already see some patterns. Now for us, it’s time to build. For me, this system reminds me of how I played in a 3-4-3 at Atalanta. It suits me well.”

While Amorim will be pleased with the victory, he will be disappointed with his team’s defensive performance, particularly in the first half.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

