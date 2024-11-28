Ruben Amorim seeks to spark Man United's European charge

Manchester United face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, with newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim determined to kick-start the club’s faltering season.

United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in Amorim’s first Premier League match left them 12th in the table, and the Portuguese tactician is keen to secure a European win to build momentum and lift team morale.

Speaking at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Amorim acknowledged the difficulty of implementing his tactical ideas in a demanding league while managing a packed fixture schedule.

“It’s said to be a special time,” Amorim said. “I just want to win this game to bring some happiness to the supporters. Before the match, it will feel like a new sensation, but after the whistle, it’s just another game we need to win.”

Adapting to the Premier League’s intensity has been a challenge for Amorim, who admitted his squad may endure a period of adjustment.

“This league is tougher than Portugal’s, but I have more experienced players here, many playing for their national teams,” Amorim said.

“They need to regain confidence. Right now, I can’t say how long it will take. With so many games and little time to train, it will be tough for me and even tougher for them. But we’ll push through by managing some wins and gradually instilling our ideas.”

Amorim also addressed United’s goal-scoring woes, particularly the dip in Marcus Rashford’s form. Despite scoring only three goals in their last five league games, Amorim remains optimistic.

“We have firepower in our ranks,” he said. “With Marcus, we’ll find the right solution. He needs to rediscover his form, and he’ll have the full support of the staff, club, and fans. But he must be the first to want it.”

Thursday’s Europa League encounter offers a chance for United to turn their season around, with Amorim hoping for a much-needed boost to their European campaign and overall confidence.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share