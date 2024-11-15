Seven key areas for Ruben Amorim to transform Man United

Ruben Amorim‘s main task at Manchester United is to stabilize the club. After a turbulent end to last season and a rocky start to the current campaign, Erik ten Hag was dismissed as United’s manager last month. Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy temporarily filled the gap, but the club quickly appointed Amorim as the new head coach.

United currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League following a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season that led to Ten Hag’s departure. However, with the team just four points off third place, Amorim has a genuine opportunity to turn things around and potentially secure a top-four finish.

Amorim‘s arrival comes at an ideal time, as the international break provides him with the opportunity to lay the groundwork for his first match—a crucial away fixture against Ipswich Town. Here are seven key areas Amorim must address to restore Manchester United to its former glory:

Clear Tactical Identity

A major criticism of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United was the lack of a discernible playing style. Former captain Gary Neville stated, “The absence of a clear identity or style has been a real mystery for the past two and a half seasons.” Despite significant investment in players, the team often appeared disjointed and lacked a cohesive tactical framework.

Amorim, however, brings a distinct tactical philosophy to Old Trafford. Renowned for his possession-based and aggressive pressing style, Amorim successfully implemented this approach at Sporting CP. He aims to replicate this success at Manchester United, utilizing a 3-4-3 formation to maximize the team’s attacking potential.

Jason Wilcox, the club’s technical director, will play a pivotal role in ensuring Amorim’s tactical vision is consistently applied across the club. By providing the necessary support and resources, Wilcox can facilitate a unified approach that fosters a consistent playing style.

Sharpen United’s Attack

Scoring has been a persistent problem for United, who only managed 57 goals in 38 Premier League games during the 2023/24 season. This trend has continued into the 2024/25 campaign, with just 12 goals in 11 league matches, placing them among the lowest-scoring teams in the division. United’s expected goals (xG) figure of 17.4 suggests that they are significantly underperforming in front of goal, having missed 26 big chances—more than any other team.

Key attackers Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled, contributing only five goals between them. At Sporting CP, Amorim’s side excelled offensively, scoring 39 goals in 11 Primeira Liga games and shining in the Champions League. Although former striker Viktor Gyökeres won’t join United until 2025, Amorim must find a way to improve the team’s attacking threat.

Fortify the Backline

Manchester United’s defensive shortcomings have been evident, with 82 goals conceded across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, their worst defensive performance since 1970/71. At Sporting CP, Amorim demonstrated a balance between attacking flair and defensive discipline, conceding just five goals in 11 Primeira Liga matches this season and achieving seven clean sheets. A back-three formation could provide United with greater defensive stability.

Keep the Squad Fit and Ready

Fitness has been a persistent challenge for United, with Erik ten Hag managing around 50 separate injury cases during the 2023/24 season. These problems have continued into 2024/25, with key players like Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Toby Collyer unavailable during the recent 3-0 victory over Leicester City. Some players have reportedly questioned the intensity of Ten Hag’s training sessions, suggesting a need for more personalized fitness programs. Amorim must address these fitness concerns to enhance consistency and player availability.

Bring Back Old Trafford Glory

Old Trafford’s intimidating reputation has faded, with United suffering nine home defeats in the 2023/24 season—their highest tally since the 1973/74 campaign. In contrast, Amorim’s record at Sporting CP’s José Alvalade Stadium was outstanding, with just three home defeats across all competitions over the past two years. Re-establishing Old Trafford as a formidable venue is crucial for Amorim’s success.

Change the Mood Around the Club

When Amorim took over at Sporting CP in 2020, the club was in disarray, but his charismatic leadership and clear communication helped to unify fans and players. Although the atmosphere at Old Trafford isn’t as toxic, a decade without a Premier League title has led to growing frustration. Amorim’s ability to connect with both fans and players will be vital in reviving enthusiasm and optimism at the club.

Win Back United’s Loyal Fans

Manchester United supporters have remained loyal despite years of disappointment, but there is now a sense that the club has drifted away from its historic standards. Restoring the passion and belief of the Old Trafford faithful will be a significant challenge for Amorim, but it’s one that he must embrace if he is to bring Manchester United back to the elite level of English and European football.

