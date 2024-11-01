Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have officially appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. The 39-year-old Portuguese manager will take charge on November 11, after completing his obligations with Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim has signed a contract extending until June 2027, with an option for an additional year. His debut as United manager will be against Ipswich on November 24.

To secure Amorim’s early release, United paid Sporting an extra €1 million (£840,000) on top of his €10 milliongggg ft(£8.4 million) exit clause. Amorim steps in for Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed last month, with interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy continuing to oversee the squad until Amorim’s arrival.

United face Chelsea this Sunday, though it remains undecided if van Nistelrooy will join Amorim’s coaching staff.

Amorim becomes the sixth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, a testament to the club’s ongoing search for stability.

United praised Amorim in a statement, describing him as “one of the most exciting and highly-rated young coaches in European football.” Sporting Lisbon previously confirmed that United had activated the release clause, solidifying the transition.

Amorim’s first match at Old Trafford will be against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on November 28, followed by a Premier League clash with Everton that weekend.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

