Manchester United look to Amorim as Ten Hag successor

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor following the Dutchman’s dismissal on Monday after a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season.

Amorim, 39, is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising managers, having led Sporting CP to two Portuguese league titles since joining in 2020, including their first championship in 19 years.

When asked about his future amidst the speculation, Amorim stated, “I was expecting that question and obviously I am not going to talk about my future. Since the first day, I said it was not worth asking about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, previously Ten Hag’s assistant, has been appointed as interim manager, though Man United have not clarified how long he will remain in charge or if he will lead the team in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City. Red Devils have also confirmed that Van Nistelrooy will not conduct the pre-match press conference.

Amorim’s Sporting CP side currently leads the Portuguese league with a flawless record of nine wins, 30 goals scored, and only two conceded. In the Champions League, they are unbeaten, having won two of their first three matches.

United are reportedly willing to trigger Amorim’s release clause to secure his services.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

