Four candidates to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag’s tumultuous tenure as Manchester United manager ended on Monday, following a poor start to the new season that saw the Red Devils slump to 14th in the Premier League.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in as caretaker manager while the club searches for a permanent successor. Here are four potential candidates to replace Ten Hag for the vacant coaching role at Manchester United:

Simone Inzaghi

The 48-year-old Italian coach has been linked to the United role after leading Inter Milan to a Serie A title and the 2023 Champions League final. Renowned as a tactical expert, Inzaghi has reportedly been learning English to prepare for a Premier League opportunity. His structured approach and tactical acumen could make him an appealing candidate to steady the ship at Old Trafford.

Xavi

United reportedly held talks with former Barcelona coach Xavi, who left the club after disagreements with Barca’s leadership. He defied financial restrictions to win La Liga in 2022/23 and led the team to the Champions League quarter-finals last season. Xavi’s appointment at United would set up an intriguing rivalry with his former mentor, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Gareth Southgate

After guiding England to back-to-back finals, most recently at the 2024 Euros, Southgate is now available, having stepped down in July after an eight-year stint with the national team. Known for revitalizing England on the international stage, Southgate has gained admirers within United’s new leadership, including co-owner Jim Ratcliffe. While his last club role was with Middlesbrough (2006-2009), his experience with international stars like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Marcus Rashford could aid his transition back into club management. Despite being celebrated for cultural reform and fostering positive relations with fans, his tactical approach has faced criticism.

Graham Potter

Out of work since Chelsea dismissed him in April 2023, Potter’s struggles at Stamford Bridge weigh against his candidacy. However, his reputation for implementing attractive football at Brighton and his innovative tactical approach have not gone unnoticed. Potter has also been linked to INEOS-owned Nice, signalling Ratcliffe’s interest in his work.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share