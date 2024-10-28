Manchester United sack Ten Hag, appoint Van Nistelrooy interim manager

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following a disastrous start to the 2024/25 Premier League season and appointed former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager.

The Red Devils dropped to a troubling 14th place in the Premier League after their fourth defeat in nine games, losing to West Ham on Sunday. United have won only one of their last eight matches across all competitions and are currently positioned 21st in the Europa League standings, drawing all three opening fixtures.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” read a club statement. “Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done and wish him well for the future.”

Van Nistelrooy, who rejoined United as Ten Hag’s assistant in July, will take over as interim manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag’s position faced scrutiny even before the season started, with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe keeping him on board following an internal review after United finished eighth last season. The Dutch manager was then rewarded with a contract extension through June 2026 after a shock FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.

In his debut season, Ten Hag led United to third place in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final, and won the 2023 League Cup against Newcastle, ending United’s six-year trophy drought. However, the 2023/24 season unravelled as injuries, underwhelming performances from big-money signings, and Ten Hag’s struggle to implement a clear tactical approach contributed to a string of poor results. The team crashed out of the Champions League group stage after losses to Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, and suffered home defeats to Bournemouth, Brighton, and Fulham.

Despite significant summer investments, including Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui, totalling over £600 million spent under his leadership, United continued to falter. Heavy losses to Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford in September underscored the team’s decline, leading to the decision to part ways with Ten Hag.

