Ten Hag slams media for spreading lies about his future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the media, accusing media houses of fabricating stories and spreading “fairytales and lies” about his future at the club.

Ten Hag has been under mounting pressure after a string of poor results, including a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham, which extended United’s winless run to five matches. Pundits, including former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp, have suggested that Ten Hag is “out of his depth” at the helm of the struggling team.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, prompting speculation that Ten Hag’s position was under review, especially with members of the Glazer family attending a board meeting alongside co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week. Despite rumours, Ten Hag remains in charge and insists the club’s leadership is aligned with him.

“The noise is only coming from some of you, creating stories and fairytales and bringing lies,” Ten Hag told reporters. He referenced his comments after the goalless draw against Aston Villa, where he expressed confidence in the club’s backing but felt journalists ignored his words. “Probably the journalists didn’t believe me… but internally, it is quiet,” he added.

United are seeking to avoid going six games without a win for the first time in five years. They face Brentford next, a team that have not won at Old Trafford since 1937 but came close last season before Scott McTominay’s late heroics secured a comeback victory.

Acknowledging the club’s current struggles, Ten Hag said, “Of course, we are unhappy with the position where we are… but we are quiet and composed. We stick to the plan and are convinced it will be a success.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

