Ruben Amorim undecided on Manchester United coaching role

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has stated that he has not yet decided on his future after Manchester United expressed interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Sporting confirmed on Tuesday that United had formally approached the club and are prepared to pay the 10 million euros (£8.3m) release clause in Amorim’s contract.

Following Sporting’s 3-1 Portuguese League Cup quarter-final victory over Nacional on Tuesday evening, Amorim addressed the situation with Sport TV, saying, “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not,” Amorim said in a press conference.

“There is interest from Manchester United, and there is the release clause, but when I have a more solid direction, I will share my position, as the choice will be mine. Until everything is fully decided, I can’t say much more.”

Despite speculations, Amorim confirmed he would lead Sporting’s training session on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s league match against Estrela da Amadora. When asked about potentially managing Manchester United’s game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, Amorim said, “I will be here,” but added, “I don’t know,” when pressed.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola weighed in on United’s interest, praising Amorim’s abilities. “All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben’s Sporting Lisbon team. The pressure they applied was excellent,” said Guardiola. “He’s unbeaten this season in the Portuguese League and Champions League, with points equal to us. He’s a high-level manager.”

Guardiola added a note of caution, highlighting the complexity of managing a top club. “A successful experience here doesn’t guarantee success elsewhere. It’s about many elements: the manager, the club structure, the medical staff, and, of course, the players.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

