Man United ready to pay Ruben Amorim's €10m release clause

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the €10 million (£8.3 million) release clause for Sporting CP’s highly regarded manager, Rúben Amorim, following an official approach for the 39-year-old. Amorim, who has already accepted United’s proposal, is now on the brink of taking over at Old Trafford.

Sporting confirmed Man United’s interest after the club parted ways with Erik ten Hag earlier this week.

Amorim, United’s top managerial target, is expected to step in following his successful tenure with Sporting, where he led them to their first league title in nearly two decades in 2021 and repeated the triumph last season. This season, Sporting remains unbeaten, topping the Portuguese league after nine consecutive wins.

While the deal is not yet finalized, United’s willingness to meet the clause strongly suggests that Amorim’s move to the Premier League is imminent.

Known as one of football’s most sought-after young coaches, Amorim had reportedly also been considered for Liverpool’s managerial position as a potential successor to Jürgen Klopp.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share