Amorim to decide on Man United coaching role by Friday

Rúben Amorim

Sporting Lisbon coach Rúben Amorim has announced he will reveal his future coaching plans following Sporting’s league match against Amadora on Friday.

Sporting, who currently top the league after nine consecutive wins, could soon face a significant change if Amorim moves to Manchester United.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the 39-year-old manager stated, “After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day.”

Amorim’s success with Sporting, winning two league titles in four seasons, has drawn interest from Manchester United, who parted ways with Erik ten Hag on Monday after a challenging season that left the club 14th in the Premier League standings.

Sporting confirmed United’s interest in Amorim by releasing a statement to the Lisbon Stock Exchange, noting that the English club is considering paying the manager’s €10 million release clause.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” Amorim explained on Thursday. “Even with the clauses, it’s never easy; they have to talk.”

Reports from both English and Portuguese media suggest Amorim could join United during the international break, potentially making his debut on November 24 against Ipswich. Meanwhile, Sporting’s next high-profile fixture is a Champions League match against Manchester City on Tuesday, which could be among Amorim’s final games with the Portuguese club.

Interestingly, Amorim had previously been linked to a future role at Manchester City, where current manager Pep Guardiola has yet to confirm an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of this season. Adding to the speculation, Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, is set to join City’s staff next season.

On Wednesday, United interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy led the team to a 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City. The former United striker, who returned this season to assist his compatriot Ten Hag, is expected to manage the team for three more home fixtures: Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, PAOK in the Europa League, and Leicester again in the league on November 10.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

