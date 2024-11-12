Man United begin new era with Ruben Amorim’s arrival

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s new era officially began Monday as Ruben Amorim arrived at Carrington, ready to take on the formidable challenge of restoring the club’s former glory.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach was greeted at the training ground by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Following his dramatic 4-2 comeback victory with Sporting Lisbon against Braga—a match that marked Ruben Amorim‘s 11th consecutive league win Amorim brings an impressive track record to Old Trafford, alongside a trusted team of five staff members: Carlos Fernandes, Adélio Candido, Paulo Barreira, Emanuel Ferro, and Jorge Vital.

Lifted Spirits, But Challenges Await

United’s mood has brightened under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who led the team to three wins in four matches since Erik ten Hag’s departure. Yet, Amorim faces a steep challenge with United languishing in 13th place, having won just four of their 11 Premier League games. Despite being crowned English champions 20 times, United has struggled to reclaim its status as a title contender since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

High Expectations as Amorim Becomes Sixth Post-Ferguson Manager

Amorim is United’s sixth permanent manager since Ferguson, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ten Hag. Although the club spent over £600 million under Ten Hag, United still struggles for the consistency and cohesion required for a title run. While Amorim will inherit a larger talent pool than at Sporting, he will need to instil discipline and inspire a stronger work ethic within a squad that has underperformed.

Supported by New Ownership, But Time is of the Essence

Amorim’s appointment marks a new era for United, coming on the heels of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership stake, which includes control over football operations. This backing may offer Amorim some early support, but he knows he’ll need swift results at a club where patience is limited. “I feel ready for the new challenge,” Amorim said after his farewell match with Sporting. “It’s going to be very, very different, but I feel I’m ready.”

Tactics and a Grueling Fixture Schedule

Amorim’s successful 3-4-3 formation at Sporting could align well with United’s current roster, but his ability to implement this system will be tested by a packed schedule of 12 games from November 24 to January 5. “I know how I’ll begin, sticking with a structure I know and adapting to our players,” Amorim noted, acknowledging that immediate adjustments will be essential.

Rebuilding the Fortress and Fan Faith at Old Trafford

United’s loyal fans have endured a decade of struggle as rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have risen. Old Trafford, once a fortress, has seen recent defeats to Liverpool, Tottenham, and other clubs, underscoring the team’s vulnerability. For Amorim, energizing the crowd and restoring fan belief will be crucial to United’s revival.

Champions League Qualification Still Within Reach

Despite their low league standing, United are only four points off the top four, which would secure a Champions League spot. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro expressed confidence in Amorim’s potential, reflecting on the manager’s success at Sporting. “He’s proven he’s a coach who can win titles,” Casemiro remarked. “We all have a lot to learn from him.”

With high expectations and a challenging schedule, Amorim’s era at United begins with the hope of restoring pride, ambition, and competitive fire at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

