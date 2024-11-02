Amorim reveals ‘now or never’ dilemma in Manchester United move

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim revealed he initially wanted to join Manchester United at the end of the season but was convinced to accept a mid-season appointment after being told it was “now or never.”

The 39-year-old was confirmed as United’s new head coach on Friday and will make the move from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford on 11 November.

Following Sporting’s dominant 5-1 win over Estrela, which preserved their perfect start to the season, Amorim explained his desire to finish the campaign with Sporting, having already informed the club’s president it would be his last. However, he was told that an immediate move was necessary, as United sought a prompt replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed on Monday.

“The season started, we began very well, and then Manchester United approached. They offered above my release clause, and the president prioritised the club’s interests,” Amorim explained.

“I wanted to stay until the season’s end, but they said it was not possible. It was now or never, or Manchester would consider another option. So, I had three days to make a life-changing decision.”

Amorim has signed a contract lasting until June 2027, making him United’s sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. This appointment marks another chapter in the club’s ongoing quest for stability and success.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

