Man United players ready for new start under Amorim- Casemiro

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro says Manchester United‘s players are ready to embrace a fresh start under incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who arrived in England on Monday to begin the task of reviving the club.

Amorim will take over after Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four-match stint as interim manager, which ended with a 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday. The win marked United’s third in four games since Erik ten Hag’s departure.

Reflecting on Amorim’s impressive record at Sporting Lisbon, Casemiro expressed optimism about working with the highly-rated Portuguese manager. “He’s very genuine and loyal,” Casemiro remarked after the Leicester game. “He changed Sporting by winning titles and trophies, transforming the club. He’s proven himself as a winner.”

Casemiro believes Amorim’s arrival will foster a culture of growth and learning. “I think there will be an environment where everyone wants to grow and learn, which is essential to help us climb the table,” he said.

Amorim, 39, awaits a work permit to officially lead training sessions, though he’ll join the squad at Carrington for meetings and discussions, including talks with Van Nistelrooy, who has expressed a desire to remain on staff.

Amorim’s first test will come on November 24 in an away fixture against Ipswich, leaving him limited time to introduce his philosophy and likely 3-4-3 formation.

Casemiro, whose form has improved following a rough start to the season, acknowledged the team’s struggles earlier in the campaign, including a disappointing 3-0 loss to Liverpool. “Everyone saw it. We weren’t at our best, especially in that game,” he admitted. “But I feel I’m having a strong season and want to keep growing to support my teammates and Manchester United.”

Amorim bid farewell to Sporting in style on Sunday with a thrilling 4-2 comeback win over Braga. Sporting announced Joao Pereira as Amorim’s successor, promoting him from his role as reserve team boss.

As Amorim prepares to take charge, United fans are hopeful that his proven track record and winning mentality will steer the club back toward success.

