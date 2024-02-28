FA Cup: Casemiro winner sends Manchester United into quarter-finals

Casemiro scored an 89th minute header as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Brazilian dashed in to flick home Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick, although the goal was only given after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and set up a quarter-final tie at Old Trafford against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who kicked off 15 minutes later than United on Wednesday night, beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield.

The City Ground tie was a scrappy affair low on quality with both sides missing a raft of opportunities. The result means Man United advanced to a record-extending 48th FA Cup quarter-final on a night when embattled Erik ten Hag could not afford to lose.