Manchester United players ready to adapt to Amorim’s tactics – Onana

Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to adapt to the tactical changes that will inevitably come with the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim, who guided Sporting CP to a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, is set to take over the reins at Old Trafford on November 11th. While his preferred 3-4-3 formation differs from the 4-2-3-1 system employed by Erik ten Hag, Onana believes the squad’s versatility will allow for a smooth transition.

“I watched the game yesterday, it was a great victory for them,” said Onana. “It’s a different system, but my teammates are all pragmatic. I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system, so I don’t think this will be an issue for us. We have big players who will step up.”

In the meantime, interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy continues to oversee the team. The Dutch legend has been utilizing the 4-2-3-1 formation during his brief tenure.

There was positive news on the injury front as midfielder Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, and Antony returned to full training.

Additionally, highly-rated young midfielder Leny Yoro, who joined the club from Lille last summer, also participated in full training after recovering from a foot fracture.

United will be hoping to secure their first win in the Europa League when they face PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share