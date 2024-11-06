Champions League: Amorim’s Sporting side crush Man City 4-1

Champions League: Ruben Amorim's Sporting side crush Man City 4-1

Ruben Amorim, set to become Manchester United‘s new manager, showcased his tactical brilliance as Sporting CP staged a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City 4-1, in the Uefa Champions League with Viktor Gyokeres netting a sensational hat-trick.

Amorim, who has accepted United’s offer to replace Erik ten Hag, will officially take charge on November 11. At 39, he is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising managerial talents, and Sporting’s victory over City offered a tantalizing preview of his expertise as they capitalized on City’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Phil Foden put City in front early at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, but despite several chances to extend their lead, City squandered their opportunities, setting the stage for Sporting’s response.

Gyokeres equalized before halftime, with Maximiliano Araujo giving Sporting the lead after the break. Gyokeres sealed the victory with two more goals, including a penalty. Erling Haaland missed a chance to narrow the deficit when his penalty struck the bar, leaving City with no way back.

Amorim playfully remarked that United fans might feel “the new Alex Ferguson has arrived” if he manages similar results against City once he’s at the helm.

However, after United’s rocky end to Ten Hag’s tenure—culminating in his dismissal in October with the club in the lower half of the table—Amorim faces an uphill task to restore the club to its former glory. While comparisons with Ferguson are premature, Sporting’s triumph has United fans eagerly awaiting his debut.

The Portuguese manager, who led Sporting to two league titles in four years, will take charge of his first United game at Ipswich on November 24. His first Manchester derby as United manager is set for December 15 at the Etihad Stadium, giving Pep Guardiola a chance to seek redemption.

The 4-1 Champions League defeat by Sporting in Lisbon was City’s third straight loss.

Only once during Guardiola’s reign have City lost three times in a row in a single season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

