Champions League: Haaland’s double powers Man City to 5-0 rout against Sparta

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland delivered a standout performance, scoring twice, including a stunning backheel goal at shoulder height, as Manchester City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The win keeps City unbeaten in this season’s Uefa Champions League and moves them into third place in the group, behind Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Phil Foden, John Stones, and Matheus Nunes also found the back of the net as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their dominant start to the season, remaining unbeaten in all competitions. Sparta Prague, who had secured four points from their first two Champions League games, found City’s quality too much to handle.

Foden, making his return to the starting lineup after recent struggles with form and fitness, opened the scoring just three minutes into the match. Haaland, who had nine attempts on goal, was initially frustrated by Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl, who pulled off a series of fine saves, but the Norwegian striker eventually made his mark with a jaw-dropping martial arts-style strike.

Stones added a third with a looping header, following his match-winner in the Premier League against Wolves, while Haaland slotted home his second goal of the night to complete a scintillating City counter-attack.

Nunes rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot after being fouled in the box.

This comprehensive victory takes City to seven points from three games in the Champions League, ensuring they remain well-positioned for the knockout stages.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share