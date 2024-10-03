Haaland breaks record as world’s most valuable footballer with €200m valuation

Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland has been named the most valuable footballer in the world, boasting a record-breaking market valuation of €200 million in Transfermarkt’s latest Premier League update.

This valuation not only places the 24-year-old Norwegian at the top of the global rankings but also sets a new benchmark for the highest market value in football history.

Haaland‘s meteoric rise in value comes on the back of a stunning start to the 2024/25 season, with the forward netting 10 goals in six Premier League matches, including consecutive hat-tricks in match weeks two and three.

His remarkable form has even seen him outscore several Premier League teams, including Manchester United. With Haaland already holding the record for most Premier League goals in a single season (36 in 2022/23), his current trajectory signals a daunting challenge for defenders across the league.

Other notable risers in the update include Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán, whose market value jumped 75% to €35 million after scoring four Premier League goals in just 157 minutes of play. Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh also saw a 75% increase, bringing his valuation to €28 million, following his summer move from Newcastle United to Brighton for €35 million.

Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson (+€11 million), Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (+€10 million), Brighton’s Georgino Rutter (+€10 million), and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, whose valuation doubled to €20 million, were also among the biggest winners in the latest update.

On the downside, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli saw his valuation drop by €10 million after struggling for consistency this season. Similarly, Matthijs De Ligt (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), and Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) all experienced a €10 million decrease in value. Wolves goalkeeper José Sá suffered the largest percentage drop, with his market value falling 29% to €10 million.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

