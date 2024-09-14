Haaland double sustains Manchester City smooth run to Premier League defense

Manchester City came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday as Erling Haaland double helped the reigning champion sustain their smooth run in the ongoing Premier League season.

The game had barely kicked off when Thomas Frank’s side claimed the lead.

Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned by a goal from Yoane Wissa after just 22 seconds but Haaland, who now has nine for the season, turned the game around with a first-half double.

The striker had been a doubt for the game following the death of a close family friend but his performance was as good as ever.

The victory underlined City’s strong start to their latest title defence.

Brentford were the last away team to win at Etihad Stadium in November 2022 and, after a sensational start, they may have eyed an unlikely repeat.

Kristoffer Ajer clipped a cross into the City box and Keane Lewis-Potter headed back across goal.

John Stones got into a muddle with Ederson and his sliced clearance looped up for Wissa to head into an empty net.

The setback initially appeared to rattle City and things could quickly have got worse.

Rico Lewis needed to scramble clear after Bryan Mbeumo got behind the defence and City had another let-off when the same player failed to connect with an overhead kick.

Nathan Collins then forced a save from Ederson from a corner, with the keeper also needing to rush out of goal to break up another attack.

City eventually settled and levelled when Kevin De Bruyne’s pass was deflected into the path of Haaland.

The Norwegian turned and fired past Mark Flekken, with the aid of a ricochet off Ethan Pinnock.

City turned up the pressure and, although Pinnock headed just over, De Bruyne almost put the hosts ahead with a fierce low drive.

Their second came just after the hour as Haaland raced onto a long ball from Ederson.

He checked his run slightly as Pinnock chased back and, after the defender bumped into him, he then accelerated away and clipped casually over Flekken.

City immediately wanted more and Jack Grealish forced Christian Norgaard to clear over his own bar.

To their credit, Brentford battled on and Lewis-Potter tested Ederson after cutting inside but lost Wissa to injury before the break.