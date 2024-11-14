Fernandes hopes Amorim can Ignite Man United’s fire

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is confident that new manager Ruben Amorim can revitalise Manchester United. The Portuguese tactician, who has impressed at Sporting Lisbon, is set to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old Amorim, who succeeded the recently dismissed Erik ten Hag, boasts an impressive track record, having led Sporting Lisbon to two league titles in four seasons. He left Sporting in excellent form this season, with 11 wins from 11 matches.

“Sometimes a person can change the energy of a space, if it’s the right moment,” said United captain Fernandes, who joined the club from Sporting shortly before Amorim took charge there, in an interview with MUTV. “We hope that he can come and this is the right moment for him to come and bring his energy, bring his qualities and his knowledge of football because he’s done something really, really special at Sporting.”

Fernandes highlighted Amorim’s impact at Sporting, which had gone 20 years without a league title before his arrival. “If someone doubts that, it’s about just looking at the past,” Fernandes continued. “He won it two times in four years with a really youthful team, in a moment of change.”

Despite his optimism, Fernandes acknowledged that managing Manchester United will pose a unique challenge compared to Amorim’s time at Sporting. “Obviously you can’t bring or transform what he has done at Sporting into here, because you have different players, you have different ways of play and everything,” Fernandes explained. “But I’m pretty sure that the idea of football he has, independent of the way he wants to play, is going to be a good one and it’s going to bring us success.”

Amorim is now United’s sixth permanent managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary 27-year reign ended in 2013. The club currently sits 13th in the Premier League table after a difficult start to the season, though they remain just four points away from the top four.

Amorim’s debut in the United dugout is set for November 24, when the team faces struggling Ipswich Town away, following the ongoing international break.

