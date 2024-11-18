Manchester United set clear demands for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United‘s new manager, Ruben Amorim, has been given a clear set of objectives by the club’s hierarchy as they navigate significant financial pressures, according to reports.

Amorim, who has replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag, officially took charge at Old Trafford after United paid Sporting CP €11 million (£9.2m / $11.6m) for his services and those of his coaching staff. He has signed a contract that runs until June 2027.

The 39-year-old Portuguese manager faces a challenging task, with United currently sitting 13th in the Premier League and struggling in 15th place in the Europa League standings.

Expectations are high, and The Telegraph reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other INEOS executives have laid out their expectations for Amorim, along with a tighter transfer budget due to financial constraints.

United are under pressure to comply with profit and sustainability regulations, which means Amorim will need to operate with a smaller budget than his predecessor, Ten Hag. This reduced spending capacity is expected to last for several transfer windows, emphasizing the need for Amorim to focus on maximizing the potential of his current squad.

Among his priorities are improving the performances of recent signings Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, both of whom have struggled since joining United. Additionally, United’s management wants Amorim to accelerate the development of Rasmus Hojlund, who is seen as a potential top-class striker. If Hojlund and Zirkzee can show significant progress, it would reduce the club’s need to invest in another forward.

Another crucial target for Amorim is to secure Champions League qualification as soon as possible, which would provide a vital boost to United’s finances. Given the team’s current league position and the competitiveness of the Premier League, reaching the Champions League may not be realistic this season. However, the club’s leadership expects to see a return to Europe’s elite competition by next season.

Operating on a reduced budget also raises questions about potential transfer moves. United have shown interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres, a striker who thrived under Amorim’s leadership at Sporting. However, his transfer would likely cost around €75 million (£62.8m / $79.2m), requiring United to offload several players to afford the deal.

The search for a new left-back adds another layer of complexity. Alphonso Davies is set to become a free agent in the summer as he runs down his contract with Bayern Munich, but his high wage demands could pose a challenge. United are also monitoring Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, although his asking price is expected to be steep.

Reports suggest United are making a strong push to sign Davies, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, while they have also made an enquiry about Kerkez. If finances become too tight, United could opt to bring back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras by activating a €20 million (£16.7m / $21.1m) buy-back clause.

Amorim’s ability to work within these financial limitations while still pushing United back into the Champions League will be closely watched, as the club looks to navigate a challenging period on and off the pitch.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

