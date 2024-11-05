Champions League: Real Madrid boss Ancelotti wary of Milan reunion

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed mixed feelings about his team’s Uefa Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday night, noting he would prefer not to play given the severe flooding that recently struck the Valencia region.

Real Madrid will host Milan in the fourth round of the Champions League, marking an emotional reunion for Ancelotti with his former club. Ancelotti enjoyed a celebrated career at Milan, both as a player and as a coach, winning two Champions League titles, a Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana, among other honours.

During his pre-match press conference on Monday, Ancelotti chose to limit his remarks on football, emphasising his respect for those affected by the flooding. “Out of respect for everyone, I will try and keep this a simple press conference. I have no desire to talk about football, even though it’s a special game for me tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Ancelotti reflected on the role of football, saying that it is “like a party,” one that should only take place when circumstances allow. The match follows Real Madrid’s postponed La Liga game against Valencia, a decision Ancelotti supported. “Nobody wanted to play, and I think that was the right decision,” he said.

“Football is a celebration. You can celebrate when you, your family, and everyone else are doing well, but when that’s not the case, you simply can’t. Right now, football has to take a backseat, even though we’re involved and have to adapt,” he added.

Ancelotti’s words resonated with the sentiment that, despite the significance of sports, certain moments call for unity and respect over rivalry.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

