Champions League: Reijnders' brace fires Milan to victory over Club Brugge

Tijjani Reijnders scored twice to lead AC Milan to a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, securing the Rossoneri’s first points of the campaign. The Dutch midfielder’s brace turned the tide for Milan after a challenging start against the Belgian side.

Milan initially struggled to contain Club Brugge, but Reijnders’ two goals shifted momentum in their favour. Club Brugge, reduced to 10 men following Raphael Onyedika’s first-half red card, couldn’t keep up after the dismissal.

Francesco Camarda, Milan’s promising 16-year-old talent, came close to making history with a late goal that would have made him the youngest scorer in Champions League history. However, the goal was ruled offside.

The victory was crucial for Milan, who face a tough test against Real Madrid in their next Champions League outing. Milan’s resilience and determination were on full display in this win.

Off the field, controversy continues to surround Milan due to soaring ticket prices, with the upcoming Juventus match sparking criticism from fans. The high prices have led to reduced attendance and protests from supporters.

Meanwhile, both Inter Milan and AC Milan are advancing plans to build a new stadium near the San Siro. The previous project was scrapped due to disagreements over capacity and hospitality seating, but the clubs are now exploring new options.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

