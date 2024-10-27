Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico to end 42-game unbeaten streak

Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico

Barcelona produced a masterful 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico, snapping the Spanish champions’ 42-game unbeaten streak in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in quick succession to ignite Barcelona’s dominant second-half performance, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha adding further goals.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé had two goals disallowed for offside in his frustrating first El Clasico appearance.

Real Madrid were on the brink of matching Barcelona’s record 43-game unbeaten run, set from April 2017 to May 2018, but those hopes were shattered by a ruthless display from the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu. “It’s tough to take, especially after being unbeaten for so long,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Under new manager Hansi Flick, who has revitalized Barcelona in just a few months, the Blaugrana also ended a streak of four consecutive El Clasico defeats, showcasing their evolution into title contenders.

“The big objectives are always fought against the best in the world,” said Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena. “The coach insists on our high line, and there’s no faster attack than Madrid’s. It’s risky, but the offsides show the discipline of our defense.”

Ancelotti’s plan relied on Madrid’s physicality in midfield, starting Eduardo Camavinga over Luka Modric and aiming for quick counters through Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

However, Madrid’s forwards were caught offside eight times in a tense first half. Although Barcelona initially struggled to find their rhythm, they repeatedly tested goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Mbappe thought he had scored when he lobbed Pena, only to be flagged offside again. The result secured Barcelona’s six-point lead at the top of La Liga, marking a setback for Real Madrid’s title defense.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

