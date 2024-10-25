Mbappe and Yamal set to clash in first El Clasico

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will face off for the first time in El Clasico this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, marking a high-stakes encounter between two of the most exciting talents in world football.

Though this will be their first El Clasico meeting, the two have already clashed three times—twice in last season’s Champions League and once in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Mbappe, 25, and Yamal, just 17, are at the forefront of their respective clubs’ attacks. Mbappe, who recently joined Real Madrid, has quickly become the centrepiece of their attack with six league goals already this season, while Yamal continues to shine for Barcelona, contributing four goals and six assists in 10 La Liga matches.

Both players are among the top six highest-valued footballers globally, with Transfermarkt valuing Mbappe at €180m and Yamal at €150m.

While Real Madrid has had a mixed start to the new season, Mbappe’s pace and power have solidified his role as their leading goal-scorer. Meanwhile, Yamal has emerged as a key figure for Barcelona, consistently creating chances and ranking second for most dribbles in La Liga with 30, while Mbappe ranks fourth with 24.

Each player has a strong supporting cast— Mbappe is developing a dangerous partnership with Vinícius Júnior, while Yamal works alongside Robert Lewandowski, La Liga’s top scorer, and August’s Player of the Month, Raphinha.

In their past meetings, both stars have tasted victory. Mbappe played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona last season, while Yamal shone during Spain’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over France, scoring a stunning long-range goal that was named the tournament’s best.

As both players prepare to meet in the El Clasico, comparisons to past legendary rivalries, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are already being drawn.

This weekend’s showdown could mark the beginning of a new era in the iconic fixture, with Mbappe and Yamal potentially defining the future of El Clasico for years to come.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share