Vinicius, Mbappe goals earn Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot to earn Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in La Liga on Saturday.

Mbappe, continuing his red-hot form, coolly slotted home a second-half penalty after Jon Aramburu fouled Vinicius Jr. inside the box. The Frenchman’s goal marked his third in two games since joining Madrid.

Vinicius opened the scoring in the 58th minute, also from the penalty spot, after Sociedad’s Sergio Gomez handled a shot from Arda Guler. The Brazilian made no mistake, netting his second goal of the season.

Despite the scoreline, Real Sociedad were unlucky not to find the net, hitting the woodwork three times.

Luka Susic’s powerful strike rattled the crossbar in the first half, followed by Sheraldo Becker’s shot that deflected off the bar after a Carvajal error. Susic came close again after the break, but his effort hit the post.

Real Madrid remain unbeaten after five league matches, but trail Barcelona by a point, having played one more game.

England’s Jude Bellingham was absent from the squad due to a calf injury but is expected to return to action soon after resuming training.

